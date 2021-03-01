Funko Is Releasing An Awesome, Spoiler-Filled Line Of WandaVision Pops

When WandaVision began its weekly run on Disney+, I enjoyed being reunited with two of the Avengers, but didn't have any idea what I was watching. By the third or fourth episode, it all started to make sense, and it just kept getting better from there. I'm now singing its praises as one of the best shows you can stream; once again cementing my believe that the Marvel Cinematic Universe can do no wrong. Okay, Thor: The Dark World is of a much lower quality than every other MCU film, but it still has some great moments and character development. I recommend watching it to connect all of the MCU tissue.

The one thing you shouldn't do is scroll below if you haven't watched any of WandaVision yet. This is your spoiler warning. The first season of WandaVision hasn't concluded (we're waiting on one more episode that hits this Friday), and yet Funko has already introduced a sizeable line of collectible Pops that give away some of the show's biggest twists and turns.

If you've kept up with the weekly delivery of episodes, take a look at the figures below. Funko has pulled out all of the stops, with a handful of different Wanda and Vision Pops, one for almost every time period they experience. The black-and-white figures for the first two episodes are a nice touch.

We also see this adorable couple in their comic book-inspired Halloween costumes. Their twins are also ready to hit the streets for candy. To round out the set, Wanda's brother Pietro gets a figure, and so does Monica Rambeau in one of her many outfits.

The series goes one step further with two shocking additions: Agatha Harkness, who we believe to be the big bad, and Vision, who is in post-credits form with an all-white shell. These figures wouldn't be out of the ordinary a year from now, but for them to be announced right after some of the characters were revealed in the weekly show is a bit crazy, especially given how secretive Marvel has been about them.

Some of these figures are available now, but the Agatha and white Vision aren't expected to hit until July. This is an amazing line that Funko has assembled that perfectly pinpoints what makes this show special. Here's hoping we get a similar lineup (and show quality) for the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which hits Disney+ on March 19.