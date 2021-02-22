New Garrus Vakarian Statue Is Available To Pre-Order Ahead Of Mass Effect Legendary Edition

BioWare is celebrating the coming release of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition with a brand-new Garrus Vakarian statue, now available to pre-order. Everyone needs an (arch)angel on their shoulder during these trying times, so why not have the best shot in the galaxy by your side?

More affordable than expected, the new Garrus statue is available now to pre-order for $95.00. If you're a fan of the Turian (which, who wouldn't be), then you're going to want to act fast because this bad boy is limited to 3,000 units worldwide and will be selling out quickly if the previous Garrus statue sales are anything to go by.

Made from polyresin, this Garrus tribute comes in at 6 inches tall, each collectible being individually numbered for the more hardcore collectors out there. There is also the prototype version as well for those that want to have all possible editions, or for those that enjoy a new painting project:

According to the official product listing, "We don’t want to spoil the plot for new players, so we’ll let the details speak for themselves. Veteran players take note. Look at his armor and the right side of his face. Is there a specific moment that comes to mind?

"The statue’s Polyresin material allows it to show off a faithful likeness of the character, including some very fine details. This is enhanced by the paint that makes the different materials look believable. And the weathering effect on his armor helps tell his story, too."

Polyresin is a good material for this and one that is often used for more faithful collectible adaptations. It helps with structuring more complicated models and takes paint nicely for a more dimensioned look all around.

Ready to get your very own Turian? You can pre-order this bad boy right here. For more Mass Effect Legendary Edition goodness, you can check out our other exclusive coverage, including interviews and video, right here with our hub before the remaster's launch on May 14.