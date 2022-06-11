Explore An Enchanting World In Snufkin: Melody Of Moominvalley

Making another appearance since the recent Wholesome Direct, Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley shows off some whimsical gameplay at the Future Games Show. If you haven't encountered this enchanting game before, this is how the creators describe it on their website.

A musical adventure game in which Snufkin needs to restore the harmony of Moominvalley, after a series of grotesque parks has appeared and ruined the valley's natural balance. The game is an ambient and wholesome experience for both kids and adults, and combines open world-mechanics with puzzles, stealth and melodic elements.

On top of that, the game's painterly art direction is stunning. While we can't tell you precisely what a Moonin is, you can check out the trailer below to see if you can figure it out for yourself.

Snufkin: Melody Of Moominvalley is coming out next year to unspecified consoles and PC.