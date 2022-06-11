Future Games Show

Be The Star of Your Own Cartoon Adventure In Lost In Play

by Blake Hester on Jun 11, 2022 at 02:38 PM

Lost in Play, a cartoon narrative adventure in the vein of shows like Over The Garden Wall, got a new launch date today. It will now be released on August 10, as announced during GamesRadar's Future Games Show livestream. 

The new trailer shows our protagonists – a brother and sister – on their whimsical journey through childhood animation. You can see it below:

Interestingly, per Lost in Play's Steam page, the game has no dialogue; storytelling is told visually. That story will take the brother and sister to a "goblin castle" and "ancient ruins," as well as letting them "soar atop a giant stork."

Lost in Play will be released on Switch and PC.

Blake Hester
Blake Hester
Senior Associate Editor
Blake Hester has been writing about the video game industry since 2015. Before joining Game Informer he freelanced for outlets such as Polygon, Vice, USG, and Rolling Stone.
Email Twitter

