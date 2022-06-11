Future Games Show
Be The Star of Your Own Cartoon Adventure In Lost In Play
Lost in Play, a cartoon narrative adventure in the vein of shows like Over The Garden Wall, got a new launch date today. It will now be released on August 10, as announced during GamesRadar's Future Games Show livestream.
The new trailer shows our protagonists – a brother and sister – on their whimsical journey through childhood animation. You can see it below:
Interestingly, per Lost in Play's Steam page, the game has no dialogue; storytelling is told visually. That story will take the brother and sister to a "goblin castle" and "ancient ruins," as well as letting them "soar atop a giant stork."
Lost in Play will be released on Switch and PC.
