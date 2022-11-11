Watch Current And Former Game Informer Editors Contribute To Extra Life
Extra Life is this weekend! Although Game Informer won’t be hosting a dedicated stream this year, several editors, past and present, will join the great folks at MinnMax to contribute to its fundraiser!
The festivities kick off on Saturday, November 12, at 12 p.m. Central. Local Game Informer staff and alumni, along with other special guests, will join the MinnMax crew in person for hours of wacky game-playing and shenanigans with the goal of raising $40,000 for Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul, Minnesota.
How To Donate
You can donate to MinnMax’s Extra Life campaign here. Donating any amount can earn you a free game code for your system of choice! Additionally, every hour of the stream will have two auctions for prizes such as issues of Game Informer Gold, physical game bundles, collectibles, apparel, and even a guest spot on our All Things Nintendo podcast!
Streaming Schedule
12pm Central - Super Smash Bros Ultimate
1pm Central - Switch Multiplayer Games
2pm Central - Nintendo Land
4pm Central - Jackbox Party Pack
6pm Central - Local Multiplayer PC
8pm Central - Mary Kate and Ashley Crush Course
10pm Central - Taboo
11pm Central - NES Remix/Bomberman
12am Central - Gamecube Multiplayer Games
2am Central - RiffTrax: The Game
4am Central- Dreams
5am Central - Driver: San Francisco
6am Central - Perfect Dark
7am Central - League of Pain
We hope you’ll tune in and have a great time for a great cause. For the kids!