SDCC-Exclusive Glow-In-The-Dark Super Sonic Funko Pop Announced

Each time San Diego Comic-Con rolls around, we receive a ton of conference-exclusive collectibles to fawn over. While many of us will likely never get our hands on some of these unless we actually go to the show or find a vendor online, they're always fun to look at. This year, Funko is releasing a series of SDCC-exclusive Pop! figures. Game Informer can exclusively reveal the Pop Games: Sonic – Super Sonic First Appearance vinyl figure.

This version of Super Sonic features the ability to glow in the dark, paying tribute to his signature golden aura from the games, TV shows, comics, and movies. This vinyl figure stands at approximately 5.3 inches and gives the appearance it's floating above its stand. While I haven't seen the figure in person, the floating illusion probably combines with the glow-in-the-dark feature to create a cool effect when the lights dim.

This San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Funko Pop! figure comes in a box with either a "2022 Summer Convention Exclusive" sticker or the "2022 San Diego Comic-Con" sticker on the box. Despite the image in the gallery above featuring the latter, the sticker on the box isn't guaranteed. This year marks the iconic convention's grand return to the San Diego Convention Center for the first time since 2019. San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 21 to July 24.