Madden NFL 22 Release Date Set For August 20

Madden NFL 22 releases on August 20, EA Sports and developer EA Tiburon have announced. When Madden NFL 21 launched last year, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X weren't yet to market, but even so, those versions of the game didn't release until December of last year. Now that EA Tiburon has one year of new-gen releases under its belt, Madden NFL 22 will release simultaneously on new-gen consoles, last-gen consoles, Stadia, and PC.

This year's game comes on the heels of a game that was widely criticized for its lack of new features and improvements, particularly regarding the title's franchise mode. While modes like The Yard, Face of the Franchise, and Madden Ultimate Team return in Madden NFL 22, EA Tiburon is paying close attention to the Franchise experience this time around. This version of Franchise implements more immersive interactions with players and coaches, as well as a weekly strategy planning session to allow you to pay close attention to the strengths, weaknesses, and tendencies of each opponent. On top of committing to various post-launch updates to the mode, all of the improvements made in Madden NFL 21 after launch are being carried into Madden NFL 22's iteration of the popular mode.

This year's Madden title also promises various improvements related to stadium atmosphere, crowd behavior, momentum, and home-field advantages. For more on the newest edition of EA Sports' long-running football franchise, check out our full preview here.

On top of all that, EA Tiburon has also announced its cover athletes as Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. For more on that announcement, you can head here. Madden NFL 22 launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on August 20. For our review of last year's game, head here. For a breakdown on some of the most recent improvements developer EA Tiburon implemented to the series' franchise mode post-launch, click here.