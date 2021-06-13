E3 2021
Marvel's Avengers Adds Black Panther, Cosmic Cube Mission This Summer

by Brian Shea on Jun 13, 2021 at 02:41 PM

Earlier this year, Crystal Dynamics laid out a detailed roadmap for the coming months. The roadmap kicked off with the introduction of Hawkeye, and has continued with things like the Tachyon Anomaly, which allowed for duplicate heroes, and the introduction of MCU-inspired skins. Today, Crystal Dynamics showed off the next steps in the Marvel's Avengers roadmap, most notably the introduction of Black Panther into the hero roster.

We already knew Black Panther was coming to the game, but today gave us a new look at the story and content his War for Wakanda expansion will bring. As the name suggests, this expansion adds a new area for players to explore (Wakanda), and with it a new cast of characters, including a playable Black Panther. During today's trailer, we saw the in-game debuts of characters like Shuri, the Dora Milaje, and the main antagonist of the expansion, Klaue. Klaue is working with AIM to secure the vibranium housed within the borders Wakanda, and if the trailer is any indication, he'll stop at nothing to obtain it – even if it means setting off explosions and unleashing a giant sentry on Wakanda. Black Panther and the War for Wakanda expansion comes to Marvel's Avengers as a free update this August.

Prior to that, players will get a new story-based mission in the new Cosmic Cube mission. This challenging sequence sees the Avengers traveling to the Frozen Tundra, where Scientist Supreme has created a powerful weapon that allows her to bend reality to her will. This expansion adds a new Villain Sector for Scientist Supreme, featuring a story that involves Hank Pym. The battle to defeat Scientist Supreme and her army of clones kicks off June 22.

Wasteland Patrols allow you to hop into the Wasteland and search for clues about the coming apocalypse. This all new Patrol mode lets you stumble upon exploration-based rewards and even randomized, replayable boss fights. In this massive, open map, players can move to one area to the next with no set objective, visiting locales like a Kree sentry graveyard, a ruined city, and a SHIELD stronghold. Wasteland Patrol doesn't have a release window and is currently scheduled to come to the game this summer or later.

Sadly, we did not get any information on when Spider-Man, who was previously announced as a PlayStation exclusive for "early 2021," is coming to the game. Clearly, that projected release window has passed, and when I asked Crystal Dynamics studio head about the highly anticipated webslinger back in March, he wasn't able to say much, but he did confirm that people were working on Spider-Man back then. Unfortunately, today's Square Enix stream brought us no further information about his introduction into the PlayStation versions of the game.

Marvel's Avengers launched last fall. While the story sequences were well-received, the multiplayer modes left much to be desired in terms of content and replayability. While Crystal Dynamics has made strides toward remedying that, fans are still hoping for more reason to keep diving into the experience in the near future. Cosmic Cube comes to the game on June 22, War for Wakanda hits in August, and Wasteland Patrol joins the game sometime in the summer or later.

Brian Shea
Brian Shea
Senior Editor
Brian has written about video games for over a decade across multiple publications. When he's not writing or gaming, he's usually listening to music, watching UFC, or hopelessly rooting for a Baltimore or D.C. sports team.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Marvel's Avengers

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
September 4, 2020 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC), 
March 18, 2021 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

