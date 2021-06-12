E3 2021

Ubisoft Brings Back Rocksmith As A Subscription Service, Closed Beta Sign-ups Start Today

by John Carson on Jun 12, 2021 at 02:37 PM

During Ubisoft's E3 presentation, the publisher to announced its getting back in the instrument tutorial game with Rocksmith+. This new version of Rocksmith was given ample time in the live stream and showed off how Ubisoft San Francisco is transforming the franchise from a standalone product into a subscription service. 

Arthur Von Nagel, a Ubisoft producer, discussed some of the enhancements and changes coming to Rocksmith+ after showing a trailer with people using the service. Nagel boasted how aspiring musicians can learn to play guitar or bass by connecting their instrument of choice a PC, console, or mobile device. Because Rocksmith+ is able to use your phone as a microphone, acoustic guitar players and those using electric guitars with amps can play without additional equipment.

Nagel also announced a bunch of new additions to how people can learn from Rocksmith+. Chord charts are being added for those who prefer to strum along to songs that way. Fear not, as the note-for-note style of past versions of Rocksmith is also included. 

Sign-ups for the Rocksmith+ "closed beta" are starting today.

Story is developing…

John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
