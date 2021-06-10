E3 2021

The Anacrusis Looks Like A Sci-Fi Version Of Left 4 Dead

by Jason Guisao on Jun 10, 2021 at 02:08 PM

If you’re a fan of horde mode FPS games in eerie sci-fi settings, then The Anacrusis is likely for you. Set aboard an abandoned space cruiser, four friends can team up to mow down sprinting armies of tentacled aliens while utilizing various perks and weapons to stay alive. Based on the brief gameplay footage shown, the lighthearted color palette and humorous banter between the four protagonists serve as a healthy juxtaposition to the moment-to-moment tension and firefights. 

You can use perks located throughout the expansive arena to amplify the stopping power of weapons or increase your own base stats (boosting your defense might prove to be a smart decision, especially for newer players!). Different gear has unique effects - from scorching laser rifles to shield grenades to Respawners that’ll keep your team alive and healthy for each battle.

The Anacrusis drops on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

