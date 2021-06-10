E3 2021

Sable Glides Into September Launch Announcement

by Matt Miller on Jun 10, 2021 at 04:33 PM

We’ve had our eye on Sable for some time now, as the striking aesthetic of the game has been captivating since its first reveal. At long last, the game has a release date. At today’s Summer Game Fest, we learned that the project will become available on September 23, 2021.

In the game, players take on the titular role as Sable pursues a rite of passage out in the desert, called her Gliding. There, she navigates stark landscapes of sand and rock, often onboard a fast-moving hoverbike.

In an interesting twist, the full game soundtrack is being crafted by Japanese Breakfast, and band head Michelle Zauner was on-hand to perform a song from the game, accompanied by footage of the game. She sung one of the songs composed for the game, called “Gliding,” and the unique set for the Summer Game Fest event allowed her to seem to be immersed in the sandy desert environs of the game as she sang.

Sable is also scheduled to be included as part of the Tribeca Games Showcase, and will appear there tomorrow, June 11, where it is an official selection of the long-running festival.

Sable is created by Shedworks, a small two-person game developer based in London.  The team has partnered with Raw Fury for publishing support on the project. The game will appear on PC as well as on Xbox consoles, and will be on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

To catch up on what else was shown during this year's Summer Game Fest, be sure to check out our dedicated E3 2021 event hub for all of the latest announcements, watch-alongs, breakdowns, and more. You can also share your thoughts on Sable in the comment section below. 

On
On
Off
Off
Matt Miller
Matt Miller
Magazine Content Director
Matt Miller has been with Game Informer since 2004. He has a special interest in the evolution of game design, the tabletop hobby, and the crafting of interactive narrative.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Sablecover

Sable

Platform:
PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

News
First Dungeons &amp; Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

First Dungeons & Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

Review
Ratchet &amp; Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

Feature
Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

News
Pokémon Card Logan Paul Wore To Mayweather Fight Is A &quot;Million-Dollar Card, Baby&quot;

Pokémon Card Logan Paul Wore To Mayweather Fight Is A "Million-Dollar Card, Baby"

News
Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Shows Off Internal Bug Montage, Footage Of Third-Person Mode

Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Shows Off Internal Bug Montage, Footage Of Third-Person Mode

guide
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Guide: Suicide Mission Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Guide: Suicide Mission Mass Effect 2

Feature
Why Fans Are Excited After Possible Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Old Chicago Teaser

Why Fans Are Excited After Possible Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Old Chicago Teaser

E3 2021
Capcom E3 2021 Showcase Will Feature Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter, And More

Capcom E3 2021 Showcase Will Feature Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter, And More

Mod Corner
This Skyrim Mod Gives You Grandma Shirley As A Follower

This Skyrim Mod Gives You Grandma Shirley As A Follower