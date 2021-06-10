New Free Guy Movie Trailer Shows Ryan Reynolds' Transformation From NPC To Protagonist

Ryan Reynolds has been a staple of nerd and gamer culture over the last several years, with starring roles in movies like Deadpool and Detective Pikachu. However, in his latest movie, Free Guy, he's taking up a different role altogether as a non-playable character ... at least at first. Once he catches wind that his entire existence is a lie and that he's actually an NPC in an immersive open-world video game, he decides to break free from his endless walking cycles and stop a game creator bent on destroying the world he and all his friends inhabit.

Reynolds plays Guy, an ordinary bank teller in a "paradise" full of robberies, gunfights, and, you guessed it, grand theft auto. The only problem is he has no idea that he and all of his friends are actually NPCs in this world, existing only to increase the immersion for the player-characters. Once his eyes are opened to this fact, he rewrites himself and becomes the hero of the story.

Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Detective Pikachu), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, The White Princess), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, The Carmichael Show), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect, The Mindy Project), Joe Keery (Stranger Things, Spree), Camille Kostek (Wipeout, Ridiculousness), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit). Various YouTube personalities from the gaming space including Ninja, Jacksepticeye, Pokimane, DanTDM, and LazarBeam are also set to have cameos in the film. Free Guy comes to theaters on August 13.

Is the intriguing premise and inclusion of actors like Ryan Reynolds enough to get you to go see the latest Hollywood take on gaming? What is your interest level in Free Guy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!