Joint Xbox-Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase Confirmed Post-Acquisition

E3 2021 is just around the corner. With so many leaks flying around about Starfield, it's no wonder why so many gamers are eager to see more from the Xbox acquisition of ZeniMax and its umbrella properties. With Bethesda included under that umbrella, the two companies are confirmed to have a joint showcase during E3 2021, as confirmed by Head of Microsoft Studios Matt Booty in a recent interview with a French publication.

Booty confirmed the joint showcase in a recent interview with Le Figaro. This was something that has been highly speculated, especially given that Bethesda's BethesdaLand E3 show has always been a celebratory highlight of E3. It looks like that may be changing in the future, or possibly just for this digital format because the Xbox exec has confirmed that the two companies are going halfsies this year.

He didn't go into specifics, especially with E3 less than a month away, but he did reiterate something that both companies have been very adamant about: that this acquisition will not touch the creative freedom these studios have. He also added that the goal of these acquisitions is not to pump out content on Xbox game Pass, instead of looking at building a more broadened game experience over on Team Green. He also warns that Xbox should not, and is not, looking to adopt the path of Netflix in how that streaming service analyzes data.

With so many Bethesda games now available at no additional cost thanks to Xbox Game Pass due to the acquisition, what's next has fans excited. We know Elder Scrolls 6 is still a long way off, but Todd Howard did confirm that Starfield is playable. Could we finally be getting an actual trailer? It's possible, but I wouldn't expect a 2021 release.

[Source: Le Figaro via Reddit]