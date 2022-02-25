Camp Cretaceous Dinosaurs Invade Jurassic World Evolution 2 In New DLC Offering

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is an animated series on Netflix that ties into the Jurassic theatrical releases, much like The Clone Wars connects to the Star Wars movies. Despite targeting a younger demographic, Camp Cretaceous is surprisingly dark, telling the tale of a handful of children who travel to a dinosaur camp, only to be lost in the wilderness and hunted by the thunder beasts.

Jurassic World Evolution 2's newest DLC offering dives into the expanded lore of Camp Cretaceous and will be released on March 8 for $9.99. You won't see any of the terrified children, but you will see some of the series' unique dinosaurs – one of which ranks among the most popular in the entire Jurassic universe. That dino is Bumpy, an Ankylosaurus that bonds with the children and journeys with them through the series' first few seasons.

Players can also add the deadly Scorpios Rex to their parks. This red-eyed beast is another Henry Wu hybrid that should be fun to watch on the hunting trails. The DLC pack also adds the smaller predator Monolophosaurus. Both of these carnivores feature 12 different body colors and seven different patterns.

The DLC offers a variety of other dinosaurs variants to sync up with particular versions shown in the show. This list includes a brown Kentrosaurus color, which allows you to add Pierce to the park. You can also change the colors of Baryonynx to create the trio known as Limbo, Grim, and Chaos. You can even incubate a fluorescent Parasaurolophus Lux. The pack gives you eight different skins to bring out the true colors of Camp Cretaceous. You can see some of them in the trailer below:

On the day the DLC releases, Frontier Developments is releasing a free update that adds a species viewer, new decorations, and a variety of other tweaks and fixes. Odds are the next DLC pack will focus on the forthcoming film, Jurassic Park Dominion, which opens exclusively in theaters on June 10.