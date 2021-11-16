Far Cry 6 Gets Breaking Bad And Vass Insanity DLC Today

After announcing Rambo and Stranger Things would eventually become a part of Far Cry 6, Ubisoft added yet another license to the mix. This one has a great tie to antagonist Antón Castillo, who is brought to life by actor Giancarlo Esposito. Players can now download Breaking Bad-inspired bundles to bring Los Pollos Hermanos restaurants and trucks to the world.

Esposito won't be in character as Breaking Bad's Gus Fring, but his eateries will certainly remind you of him. You can also wear Heisenberg-themed gear to further blend the game and TV show universes.

This new content also ties into today's new DLC, Vaas's Insanity. Vaas' look and voice are from actor Michael Mando, who just happens to play Nacho Varga in Breaking Bad's prequel series, Better Call Saul. Vaas is the villain from Far Cry 3, and this DLC gives you the chance to play as him and learn more about his backstory.

This DLC is the first part of a villain-focused season pass that retails for $40. The second and third acts give players control of Pagan Min from Far Cry 4 and Joeseph Seed from Far Cry 5.

The trailer above gives you a look at what you can expect from Vaas' return, which is supposedly designed like a roguelite.

Are you still playing Far Cry 6? Do you have any interest in the villain's gameplay? Let us know in the comments section below!