Children Of Morta Is An Amazing Game And There's New Reason To Play It Again

Children of Morta is a recommendation I give to people who are looking for something a little different to play. I'm extending that recommendation to you, too. This story-driven dungeon crawler has a powerful storytelling pulse, a rewarding progression system, and plenty of variety in its Diablo-like combat. You join the Bergson family on their quest to rid the land of an evil that will soon engulf their home. You get to play as each family member, and a narrator helps flesh them out. You see this family grow, suffer hardships, and unite to save everything they love. I adored this entire experience, giving it a review score of 9 out of 10.

Following the game's initial release, developer Dead Mage and publisher 11 Bit Studios have added a variety of content to give fans plenty of reasons to jump back in. The biggest reason to hop back in (or start a journey for the first time) just arrived in the Ancient Spirits DLC. You can still control any Bergson, but the the real hook of this new content is the new playable character named Yajouj’Majouj, a shifting entity born of the union of man and goblin. Yajouj’Majouj can shift forms on the fly and unleash unleash whirlwinds of magic or rely on the help of an ally.

This DLC also adds five relics, five charms, and five graces to further enhance the family's capabilities. Last but not least, each Bergson can be customized with masks.

Children of Morta can be played on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Switch, and PC. It'll be one of the first games I check out on Switch OLED. If you do dive into it, drop me a line and let me know what you think of this unique and beautiful experience.