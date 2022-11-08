digital issue

The Street Fighter 6 Digital Issue Is Now Live

by Kyle Hilliard on Nov 08, 2022 at 01:20 PM

If you subscribe to the digital edition of Game Informer, you can now learn all about Street Fighter 6. Following the cover reveal, our digital issue is now live to subscribers on web browsers, iPad/iPhone, and Android devices. Individual issues will be available for purchase this afternoon.

You can download the apps to view the issue by following this link. All of these digital options are included in a PowerUp Rewards Membership.

Learn everything about Street Fighter 6 in our hub for exclusive features

Products In This Article

Street Fighter 6cover

Street Fighter 6

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PC
Release Date:
2023
Kyle Hilliard
Kyle Hilliard
Magazine Content Director
Kyle plays entirely too much Picross. He once wrote a whole book about The Legend of Zelda.
Email Twitter

