The Street Fighter 6 Digital Issue Is Now Live
If you subscribe to the digital edition of Game Informer, you can now learn all about Street Fighter 6. Following the cover reveal, our digital issue is now live to subscribers on web browsers, iPad/iPhone, and Android devices. Individual issues will be available for purchase this afternoon.
You can download the apps to view the issue by following this link. All of these digital options are included in a PowerUp Rewards Membership.
Products In This Article
Street Fighter 6
Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PC
Release Date:
2023