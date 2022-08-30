digital issue

The God of War Ragnarök Digital Issue Is Now Live

by Matt Miller on Aug 30, 2022 at 05:00 PM

If you subscribe to the digital edition of Game Informer, you can now learn all about God of War Ragnarök. Following the cover reveal, our digital issue is now live to subscribers on web browsers, iPad/iPhone, and Android devices. Individual issues will be available for purchase this afternoon.

You can download the apps to view the issue by following this link. All of these digital options are included in a PowerUp Rewards Membership.

Visit Game Informer's God of War Ragnarök content hub

