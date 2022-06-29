digital issue

The Sonic Frontiers Digital Issue Is Now Live

by Jill Grodt on Jun 29, 2022 at 12:51 PM

If you subscribe to the digital edition of Game Informer, you can now learn all about Sonic Frontiers. Following the cover reveal, our digital issue is now live to subscribers on web browsersiPad/iPhone, and Android devices. Individual issues will be available for purchase later today. You can download the apps to view the issue by following this link. All of these digital options are included in a standard subscription.

The issue launches later this week on our third-party subscription apps, including Kindle and Nook.

Not a digital subscriber yet? Convert your existing print subscription or start a new subscription here.

On
On
Off
Off
Visit Game Informer's Sonic Frontiers content hub
Jill Grodt
Jill Grodt
Associate Editor
Before writing about video games, Jill spent almost a decade working in Museums. Her favorite games combine her love of art, history, and storytelling with fun gameplay. If she isn't gaming in her spare time, she’s likely wrapped up in a good book.
Twitter

Popular Content