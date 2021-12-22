digital issue

The Horizon Forbidden West Digital Issue Is Now Live

by Brian Shea on Dec 22, 2021 at 12:30 PM

If you subscribe to the digital edition of Game Informer, you can now read all about Horizon Forbidden West through our latest cover story, plus all our 2021 year-in-review content. Following today's cover reveal, our digital issue is now live to subscribers on web browsersiPad/iPhone, and Android devices. Individual issues will be available for purchase later today. You can download the apps to view the issue by following this link. All of these digital options are included in a standard subscription.

The issue launches later this week on our third-party subscription apps including Kindle and Nook.

Not a digital subscriber yet? Convert your existing print subscription or start a new subscription here.

Brian Shea
Brian Shea
Senior Editor
Brian has written about video games for over a decade across multiple publications. When he's not writing or gaming, he's usually listening to music, watching UFC, or hopelessly rooting for a Baltimore or D.C. sports team.
