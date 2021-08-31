digital issue
Marvel's Midnight Suns

The Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital Issue Is Now Live

by Brian Shea on Aug 31, 2021 at 12:47 PM

If you subscribe to Game Informer's digital edition, you're now able to learn more about the highly anticipated Marvel's Midnight Suns from the strategy masters at Firaxis Games. Following last week's cover reveal, our digital issue is now live to subscribers on web browsersiPad/iPhone, and Android devices. Individual issues will be available for purchase later today. You can download the apps to view the issue by following this link. All of these digital options are included in a standard subscription.
Cover by Ryan Stegman (artist) and Guru-eFX (colorist)

But this issue is so much more than just our cover story! In keeping with the theme of games inspired by the colorful panels of comic creators, various Game Informer editors discuss their favorite comic book and superhero games of all time. Jason Guisao writes an opinion on why Princess Zelda should finally get her own game. We offer a detailed breakdown of Valves' new portable PC device, the Steam Deck. Matt Miller takes an early look at the World of Warcraft-themed Pandemic board game. Meanwhile, Blake Hester goes hands-on with the latest Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio epic, Lost Judgement.

We also have deep-dive on some of the most exciting games on the horizon, including big features on Back 4 Blood and Life is Strange: True Colors. Even beyond our featured previews, you can expect new looks at Far Cry 6, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, NBA 2K22, Halo Infinite, Company of Heroes 3, and plenty more! Top that off with our usual review section, as well as a bevy of other interesting articles and this issue has something for everyone!

If you subscribe digitally on PC or mobile through our standard subscription, you can access the issue now. If you subscribe through our third-party apps, Kindle and Nook, the issue will arrive in your library later this week.

Not a digital subscriber yet? Convert your existing print subscription or start a new subscription here.

Brian Shea
Brian Shea
Senior Editor
Brian has written about video games for over a decade across multiple publications. When he's not writing or gaming, he's usually listening to music, watching UFC, or hopelessly rooting for a Baltimore or D.C. sports team.
Email Twitter

