digital issue

The RPG Issue Featuring Tales Of Arise Digital Issue Is Now Live

by Brian Shea on Jul 27, 2021 at 12:53 PM

RPG fans rejoice! If you're a digital subscriber to Game Informer, you can now read up on Tales of Arise and several other exciting role-playing games we're looking forward to! Following today's cover reveal, our digital issue is now live to subscribers on web browsersiPad/iPhone, and Android devices. Individual issues will be available for purchase later today. You can download the apps to view the issue by following this link. All of these digital options are included in a standard subscription.

The issue launches later this week on our third-party subscription apps including Kindle and Nook.

Not a digital subscriber yet? Convert your existing print subscription or start a new subscription here.

Check Out All Of Our Extended Information On Tales Of Arise
Brian Shea
Brian Shea
Senior Editor
Brian has written about video games for over a decade across multiple publications. When he's not writing or gaming, he's usually listening to music, watching UFC, or hopelessly rooting for a Baltimore or D.C. sports team.
Email Twitter

