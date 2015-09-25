Mechs And Dragons: An Insider's History Of From Software

You may have been introduced to the studio by Dark Souls, but Tokyo's From Software has a lengthy history in the game industry. While visiting the studio for our October cover story on Dark Souls III, we spoke with senior managing director Masanori Takeuchi about his 20-year career within From Software's walls.

Throughout the interview, Takeuchi stresses the internal consistency of the studio despite their recent explosion of western attention: "In the past, our games have been treated as sh--ty games... now they respect what we've been doing all these years." We also talk a bit about how they see Dark Souls III as a "turning point" and are eager to tackle brand new, smaller projects in the future. We should point out that, much like our video profile on working with Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki, the translator's audio has been replaced by Game Informer's Jeff Cork to improve the audio quality. To learn even more about the history of From Software and the legacy of games like Bloodborne, check out Dan Tack's feature from earlier this year.

Watch the video interview below to learn all about the long history of From Software.

