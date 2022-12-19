reader poll

Reader Game Of The Year 2022

by Kyle Hilliard on Dec 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM

The year is coming to a close, which means it's time to lock ourselves in a room and decide, unequivocally, what the best games of 2022 were and crown one ultimate champion. Will it be Elden Ring? Or maybe God of War Ragnarök? What about the impressive indie underdog, Neon White? We also liked Tunic quite a lot. We will be sharing our picks for the game and games of the year in the next issue of Game Informer magazine with [redacted] on the cover, but we also want to hear from our readers and share your favorites of 2022.

To do that, we ask that you fill out the poll below. Send us your personal list of 2022's five best games and we will gather everyone's information and share the result early. You have until the end of the day on January 19 to submit your list. We can't wait to see how your picks compare to ours!

Products In This Article

Elden Ringcover

Elden Ring

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
God of War Ragnarökcover

God of War Ragnarök

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4
Release Date:
Neon Whitecover

Neon White

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC
Release Date:
June 16, 2022 (Switch, PC), 
December 13, 2022 (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)
Tuniccover

Tunic

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
March 16, 2022 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC), 
September 27, 2022 (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch)
Kyle Hilliard
Kyle Hilliard
Magazine Content Director
Kyle plays entirely too much Picross. He once wrote a whole book about The Legend of Zelda.
Email Twitter

