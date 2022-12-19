Reader Game Of The Year 2022

The year is coming to a close, which means it's time to lock ourselves in a room and decide, unequivocally, what the best games of 2022 were and crown one ultimate champion. Will it be Elden Ring? Or maybe God of War Ragnarök? What about the impressive indie underdog, Neon White? We also liked Tunic quite a lot. We will be sharing our picks for the game and games of the year in the next issue of Game Informer magazine with [redacted] on the cover, but we also want to hear from our readers and share your favorites of 2022.

To do that, we ask that you fill out the poll below. Send us your personal list of 2022's five best games and we will gather everyone's information and share the result early. You have until the end of the day on January 19 to submit your list. We can't wait to see how your picks compare to ours!