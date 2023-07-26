Zelda: Oracle Of Ages And Oracle Of Seasons Now Available On Switch

Subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online can now access two of the most beloved Game Boy Color games of all time. The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons join the roster of playable classic games as part of the Nintendo Switch Online's Game Boy catalog.

As was true with the original Game Boy Color cartridges, you can experience the games on their own in any order that you wish, but if you link them together through a password system, some characters and enemies will change, some items can be upgraded, and you can take part in the climactic final battle. It's also worth noting that these games served as Hidemaro Fujibayashi's directorial debut within the Legend of Zelda franchise. Fujibayashi would go on to direct The Minish Cap, Skyward Sword, Breath of the Wild, and Tears of the Kingdom.

The Nintendo Switch has steadily become one of the best places to experience the Legend of Zelda series. From Switch releases like Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, and the Link's Awakening remake to nearly every classic Zelda game available through Nintendo Switch Online and its Expansion Pack, Zelda fans can enjoy nearly every beloved mainline entry – though Wind Waker and Twilight Princess remain conspicuously absent. However, with the Oracle games now available, fans of Link and his adventures have two more easy-to-access adventures on Nintendo's massively successful hybrid system.

