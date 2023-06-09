Shadows Of The Damned Is Getting Remastered

After years wallowing in purgatory, 2011's Shadow of the Damned is getting another shot in the limelight via a remaster. On top of that, developer Grasshopper Manufacture is holding its own E3-style presentation next week.

Shadows of the Damned was the product of a collaboration between Grasshopper's Goichi Suda (AKA Suda51), who wrote the game, and Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami, who served as a producer. It's a third-person shooter about demon hunter Garcia Hotspur, who must rescue his girlfriend after she's abducted by the forces of the underworld with the help of his trusty phallic-joke loving demon, Johnson. The game's bombastic, supernatural action and absurd sense of humor made it generally well-liked upon release (We scored it a 9.25 out of 10 in our review), but it has never been ported beyond its original platforms on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. That's about to change.

The humorous trailer doesn't reveal any details about the remaster, but we'll likely learn more at the inaugural Grasshopper Direct on June 14. The event celebrates the studios 25th anniversary and kicks off at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET, so fans in the U.S. will have to brew an extra cup of coffee if they want to catch the event live.

Are you a fan of Shadows of the Damned or does this remaster entice you to give it a shot? Let us know in the comments!