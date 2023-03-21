Crash Team Rumble Gets June Release Date, Beta Next Month

Activision has revealed that Crash Team Rumble, the 4v4 competitive multiplayer game revealed at The Game Awards last year, will be released this June.

More specifically, Crash Team Rumble hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 20, as reported by Video Games Chronicle. Activision has also revealed that a closed beta will take place from April 20 through April 24 and anyone who preorders the game will get access to it. This beta will feature Crash Bandicoot, Coco Bandicoot, Tawna Bandicoot, Doctor Neo Cortex, and Dingodile.

The game will cost $29.99 but a deluxe edition for $39.99 will also be available. Crash Team Rumble will also include a battle pass and both editions include the first season's pass. The deluxe edition will also include the Season 2 battle pass, a free 25-tier boost for Season 1, and the digital proto pack, which brings "Blocky" skins to the game alongside some equippable items, according to VGC.

Previews released today mention three different roles in Crash Team Rumble: Booster, Blocker, and Scorer. Using these three roles in a MOBA-like fashion, players will need to collect as much Wumpa Fruit as possible and bring it to their zone. If you've played 2021's Pokemon Unite, you probably get the gist here.

Crash Team Rumble will feature crossplay. It is being developed by Toys for Bob, the team that developed the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy collection and Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.

While waiting for Crash Team Rumble to release in June, read Game Informer's Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy review and then read our review of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.

[Source: Video Games Chronicle]

