Sea Of Stars Is Coming To Xbox

Sea of Stars, Sabotage Studio’s promising retro-inspired RPG (and our cover story this month), is coming to Xbox consoles. Until now, the game was only slated for PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

The RPG prequel to The Messenger arrives on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One on August 29 alongside the other versions. The developer made the announcement on its Kickstarter page, writing,

“Since the very beginning, we were secretly hoping to be able to cover all current and previous generation consoles. With production being a world of curve balls, we had to leave the messaging at "PC and Consoles" to avoid having to walk some things back. With the big unknowns now in the rear view, we are delighted to finally confirm the addition of Xbox to the party!”

Additionally, Sabotage revealed that Sea of Stars’ playable demo, currently available only on Switch, will make its way to other platforms later this year.

You can learn more about Sea of Stars by checking out our cover story. Sea of Stars will also be availabe on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC.