Super Mario Bros. Movie Gets New Poster

Earlier this week, we saw a new teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The teaser gave us a glimpse of Cat Mario's appearance in the film, as well as Donkey Kong's reaction. Today, Universal, Illumination, and Nintendo released the official movie poster for the Super Mario Bros. Movie.

In this new poster, we get a cinematic glimpse of the cast of main characters that we know of so far, including Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, Bowser, Donkey Kong, and Kamek. Additionally, we see the opposing worlds in the apparent conflict of the film, with the darkness of Bowser's Castle contrasted by the bright and joyful Mushroom Kingdom. While nobody quite matches Donkey Kong and Toad's wide-eyed and unbridled bliss, every character on the poster is at least sporting a smirk.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an all-star cast, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong. We also know that Mario's video game voice actor, Charles Martinet, will have a cameo in the film at some point.

To this point, the movie has only received character-focused posters on top of a teaser poster that preceded the initial movie trailer. If you missed out on those posters, you can see every other character and teaser poster released for The Super Mario Bros. Movie below.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrives in theaters on April 7. For more, check out our reaction to the last full trailer during a recent episode of All Things Nintendo.