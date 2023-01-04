Arcade1Up Debuts New Deluxe Cabinets And At-Home Wheel Of Fortune Casino Machine

Arcade1Up, the company behind various arcade machine replicas featuring titles spanning multiple publishers, has revealed a new line of premium cabinets known as the Deluxe Editions. In addition, the company announced a more compact version of its popular Infinity Game Table and its first foray into the world of at-home casino gaming.

Arcade1Up's new Deluxe Edition cabinets serve as the new flagship line for the company, offering up a taller, single-cabinet design that removes the long-standing need to buy a riser. Arcade1Up kicks off its Deluxe Edition lineup with four distinct cabinets: Pac-Man Deluxe, Ms. Pac-Man Deluxe, Class of '81 Deluxe, and Mortal Kombat Deluxe. Each Deluxe Edition cabinet features a faux front coin door and lit marquee, as well as Wi-Fi for online gameplay and leaderboards. The LCD screen also features a laid-back position in cabinets where that reflects the designs of the original arcade cabinets.

Both the Pac-Man Deluxe and Ms. Pac-Man Deluxe cabinets feature 14 classic arcade titles, including the title on the respective marquees. Meanwhile, the Class of '81 Deluxe cabinet includes 12 classic games and features both Ms. Pac-Man and Galaga across the marquee. Finally, the Mortal Kombat Deluxe cabinet includes 14 classic games (4 of which are Mortal Kombat titles) and uses a Mortal Kombat II cabinet design. These cabinets begin shipping starting in the spring of this year.

Arcade1Up also revealed a fitting addition to its lineup, given these announcements took place at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe allows you to bring the casino experience home. Featuring four slot game versions of Wheel of Fortune, plus 20 other casino games, including Blackjack and Mahjong, this Casinocade Deluxe machine features two LCD screens, dual speakers, a light-up marquee, and Wi-Fi leaderboards. This machine ships in late spring/early summer.

Finally, Arcade1Up announced a new counterpart to its Infinity Game Table. The Infinity Game Board features the same library of over 100 board games and activities but with a compact style that fits on your shelf rather than taking up space in your living room. The library includes huge hits from companies like Hasbro and Asmodee, with titles like Risk, Pandemic, Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, Candy Land, and plenty more – though several titles must be purchased separately through the marketplace. On top of that, you can implement house rules, like players starting with properties already in place in Monopoly or a special mode in Battleship where players can take as many shots as they have ships remaining. The Infinity Game Board will arrive in spring 2023.

The introduction of a line of casino-inspired machines will certainly appeal to a wide range of players, and it's nice to see the company work towards better quality versions of its main line of products with the Deluxe Edition cabinets; one of my main complaints of the existing cabinets is that they feel slightly unstable thanks to the use of the riser. The Infinity Game Board also grabs my attention, given that it seems like a good alternative to having a closet full of board games. With these announcements, Arcade1Up is leaving the gates running in 2023, though I'm sure a large segment of its fan base is more interested in hearing about all-new titles coming from the company throughout the rest of the year. In 2022, Arcade1Up revealed and released several titles, including NFL Blitz and Marvel vs. Capcom 2. To read our impressions of the NFL Blitz cabinet, head here. To see us build and test out the Marvel vs. Capcom 2 cabinet, head here.