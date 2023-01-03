Invincible Skins Soar Into Fall Guys This Week

News
Fall Guys is becoming Invincible with the arrival of skins from the acclaimed animated series this week.

With season 2 of Invincible set to premiere on Amazon Prime sometime this year, Fall Guys is whetting fans’ appetite with skins for Mark, Omni-Man, and Atom Eve. The outfits hit the in-game store on January 5, and that hopefully means a release date announcement for the series won't be too far behind. 

Fall Guys enjoyed a bit of a renaissance in 2022. In addition to its usual deluge of seasonal content updates, it went free-to-play in May and launched on Xbox and Switch, gaining a larger player base of contestants and renewed interest in general. We look forward to seeing what 2023 brings for the title, but this is a pretty good start. 

Are you still enjoying Fall Guys? Let us know in the comments!

