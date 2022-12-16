My Hero Academia Swoops Into Fortnite Today

Fortnite is crossing over with another big anime. This time, the saviors of My Hero Academia join the fight. Beginning today, you can rack up victory royales as characters from the hit series, compete in a new game mode, and earn rewards by completing special challenges.

You can purchase outfits for Izuka Midoriya, All Might, Katsuki Bakugo, and Ochaco Uraraka. Each comes with a matching back bling and pickaxe. New items include the Deku’s Smash item, which allows players to pummel opponents and structures by challenging the power of One for All. You can also pick up two new emotes: Symbol of Peace and Hero Analysis. All Might will also be showering the battlefield with loot-filled supply drops.

You can sharpen your superhero skills at the Hero Training Gym. This new Creative mode lets players select one of three classes to face other players in team battles. You’ll earn Rescue Points for your squad by eliminating players or capturing Rescue Zones that pop up in the arena. The first team to earn 100 points wins the challenge.

Completing limited-time My Hero Academia quests earns XP and special items in either battle royale mode or the Hero Training Gym. These missions are:

Complete the “Assist in Eliminating Opponents on the Hero Training Gym island” Quest to earn the Deku Spray.

Complete the “Secure Rescue Points on the Hero Training Gym island” Quest to earn the Plus Ultra Spray.

Complete a total of four My Hero Academia Quests to earn the Deku’s Glove Emoticon.

Complete a total of eight My Hero Academia Quests to earn the U.A. Cape Back Bling.

Fortnite's My Hero Academia event runs until December 29.