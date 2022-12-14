Jack Into The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection This April

Mega Man, Lan, and the whole NT crew are making their return via the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection on April 4.

The bundle includes remastered ports of the 10 Game Boy Advance titles divided from the first six entries, such as:

Mega Man Battle Network

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Mega Man Battle Network 3 White

Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Protoman

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar

You can play these games solo or challenge other players in online matches. Legacy Collection even tosses in previously exclusive Battle Chips, such as those offered at Japanese promotional events. The collection also includes an optional high-resolution filter for each title, and museum features include over 1,000 pieces of artwork and nearly 200 music tracks.

As an added bonus, Capcom announced plans to stream Seasons 1 and 2 of Mega Man NT Warrior, the anime that the Battle Network series is based on, on its Twitch channel early next year. The episodes will also be available to watch for free on Capcom’s YouTube page.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will be available on PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC.