Vampire Survivors Gets a Surprise, Free Launch on Mobile

As a surprise ahead of The Game Awards, Vampire Survivors has been released for free on iOS and Android. Both versions are available now. You can find the iOS version here and the Android version here.

Vampire Survivors is an indie roguelike RPG where the player has to avoid hordes of monsters, undead, and (you guessed it) vampires. As you destroy enemies, you progress through a randomized skill tree to unlock new weapons and abilities. To get a better idea of the game, you can read our review, where we called it a “Single-Stick Masterpiece.”

In other Vampire Survivor news, earlier this week developer Poncle announced DLC called Legacy of the Moonspell. It comes with eight new survivors, thirteen new weapons, six new music tracks, new monsters, and a new stage, which they’ve called their biggest yet. It comes out soon, on December 15.