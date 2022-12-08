Idris Elba Stars In Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

While the new trailer for the upcoming expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 starts out with some voice lines from Keanu Reeves, the surprise appearance comes from a newly revealed character. Solomon Reed appears as a new figure played by Idris Elba.

Few concrete details are apparent from the trailer, but the spirit and visual styling of Cyberpunk 2077 remains in clear evidence. We know that Phantom Liberty is built as a spy-thriller set in a new district of Night City and that V somehow works together with the government of the New United States of America, and presumably alongside the newly revealed Solomon Reed.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set for release in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.