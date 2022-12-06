Elden Ring's Colosseums Finally Open In Free PVP Update Tomorrow

Hey Elden Ring fans, remember those colosseums you haven’t been able to enter since launch? Those doors finally open tomorrow, thanks to the arrival of a free PvP update.

Aptly dubbed Colosseum Update 1.08, the previously locked arenas in Limgrave, Caelid, and Leyndell become accessible, hosting competitive one-on-one duels, team battles, and free-for-all fights between players. It’s unclear what you’ll earn for winning other than personal glory, but it’s nice to see the fog finally lift on these mysterious locations. Check out the trailer below.

This might be the start of a big week for Elden Ring, as it could walk away with the Game of the Year trophy during this week's Game Awards. You can read our review of Elden Ring here.