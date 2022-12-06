News
Elden Ring Colosseum Update

Elden Ring's Colosseums Finally Open In Free PVP Update Tomorrow

by Marcus Stewart on Dec 06, 2022 at 10:50 AM

Hey Elden Ring fans, remember those colosseums you haven’t been able to enter since launch? Those doors finally open tomorrow, thanks to the arrival of a free PvP update.

Aptly dubbed Colosseum Update 1.08, the previously locked arenas in Limgrave, Caelid, and Leyndell become accessible, hosting competitive one-on-one duels, team battles, and free-for-all fights between players. It’s unclear what you’ll earn for winning other than personal glory, but it’s nice to see the fog finally lift on these mysterious locations. Check out the trailer below. 

This might be the start of a big week for Elden Ring, as it could walk away with the Game of the Year trophy during this week's Game Awards. You can read our review of Elden Ring here.

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Elden Ringcover

Elden Ring

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Popular Content