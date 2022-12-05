Here’s a List of Everything New in Fortnite Chapter 4
Fortnite Chapter 4 is here. Following the Fracture live event on December 3rd, the Herald and her chrome army obliterated The Island, sending chunks flying in all directions across space. Then, the island began repairing itself, forming an entirely new world filled with new locations, weapons, and mechanics. Blindly jumping into an all-new map can be a bit overwhelming, so here’s a list of every change introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4.
A New Island
Chapter 4’s most obvious change is the new map. Mainly split between an icy mountain, an autumnal forest, and a series of farmlands, this area has loads of secrets yet to be discovered. Players that log in now will have the opportunity to complete Explorer Quests, which allows them to get XP by visiting parts of the island they’ve yet to experience.
A New Battle Pass
Every new season brings a new Battle Pass, but Chapter 4 overhauls the UI – and changes the progression system slightly. While Chapter 3 would allow players to jump ahead to later unlocks if they spent enough stars, Chapter 4 does away with this system. If you want new skins like Doom Slayer or The Ageless, you have to reach the appropriate level first. Speaking of new skins…
New Crossover Skins
Fans that watched the Chapter 4 trailer might have seen several upcoming crossovers, including the following:
- Doom Slayer (Doom)
- Geralt of Rivia (The Witcher)
- Hulk (Marvel)
- Mr. Beast (YouTube)
- Deku (My Hero Academia)
Unfortunately, the only one of these characters currently available is Doom Slayer, which players can acquire through the Battle Pass. Geralt has his own set of quests, but they won’t be available to play until February 7, 2023. The other three are likely to be available through the item shop, but it’s currently unclear when that will be.
A New Vehicle
Despite its medieval aesthetic, vehicles make a return in this season, and they bring a newcomer: the dirt bike. The bike also comes with a stunt mechanic that rewards players points based on the complexity of their flips and tricks.
New Weapons
Though the weapons of Chapter 3 Season 4 have been vaulted, Chapter 4 introduces enough new weapons that the loss is hardly noticed. The two most notable are the Ex-caliber Rifle, which shoots explosive swords, and the Shockwave Hammer, a melee weapon that can launch you through the air to smash opponents on the ground below. Here’s the full list:
- Ex-Caliber Rifle
- Red Eye Assault Rifle
- Shockwave Hammer
- Tactical Pistol
- Twin Mag SMG
- Maven Auto Shotgun
- Thunder Shotgun
We’re not 100% sure of all the existing weapons that have been unvaulted, but we can confirm that these are accessible in the game:
- DMR
- Assault Rifle
- Machine SMG
- Mechanical Shockwave Bow
- Mechanical Explosive Bow
- Primal Stink Bow
- Primal Flame Bow
Augments
New to Fortnite is the Augment system, which grants players powerful, randomized perks every few minutes they stay alive in a game. For example, augments can spawn in certain weapons, give vehicles unlimited fuel, or allow you to regenerate a specific type of ammo. Playing more will also unlock new augments over time, so pay attention to the unlock screen when you return to the lobby at the end of a game to see if you received any new ones.
Oathbound Chests and The Ageless
The Citadel, one of Chapter 4’s new locations, is a large castle tower that houses the Ageless, a new boss. If you decide to take him on, be careful; he wields the Ex-Caliber Rifle and the Shockwave Hammer and has a massive pool of health. If you’re looking to grab these weapons, this boss fight is a consistent way to get them, but they’re also available by other means. Both can be gathered through normal chests (albeit, rarely) but they have a much higher chance to drop out of Oathbound Chests, a new type of chest that can be found in the medieval areas of the map.
Graphical Improvements
The last big change in the new season is in the game’s graphics engine. Fortnite Chapter 4 has upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.1, which uses new features such as Nanite, Lumen, Virtual Shadow Maps, and Temporal Super Resolution. If you’re booting up the game on a platform that can run these features, the difference is instantly noticeable.