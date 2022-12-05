Here’s a List of Everything New in Fortnite Chapter 4

Fans that watched the Chapter 4 trailer might have seen several upcoming crossovers, including the following:

Doom Slayer (Doom)

Geralt of Rivia (The Witcher)

Hulk (Marvel)

Mr. Beast (YouTube)

Deku (My Hero Academia)

Unfortunately, the only one of these characters currently available is Doom Slayer, which players can acquire through the Battle Pass. Geralt has his own set of quests, but they won’t be available to play until February 7, 2023. The other three are likely to be available through the item shop, but it’s currently unclear when that will be.