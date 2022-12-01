Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Patch Arrives With Bug Fixes, Nintendo Apologizes For Game's Performance

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet hit Switch just a few weeks ago on November 18 and while the game excels at a lot, it struggles on the technical side. Various glitches, bugs, and frame rate drops are present throughout a lot of the game, something we noted in our review, and fans have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with this aspect of their Paldean journeys. It seems Nintendo is taking these frustrations to heart in a rare admission in the latest update for the game.

The company tweeted last night that a new software update of Scarlet and Violet was going live today alongside the following: "We take the feedback from players seriously, and will continue to work on improvements to the games."

Nintendo further addresses these issues in the actual patch notes for the update too, stating that it is "aware that players may encounter issues that affect the game's performance."

"Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience," the patch notes read. "We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games."

As for the update, which is Version 1.1.0, here's what you can expect:

Season 1 of Ranked Battles will kick off, allowing you to enjoy Ranked Battles throughout the Battle Stadium. Please check the in-game notice for more details about Ranked Battle Season 1.

An issue has been fixed that caused the music to not play correctly during the battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion in the Victory Road Path.

Other select bug fixes have been made.

As you can see, despite Nintendo's admission for the game's issues, the patch notes are still quite vague as it relates to bug fixes. Hopefully there's quite a few fixes, though.

Have you been experiencing performance issues in Scarlet and Violet? Let us know in the comments below!