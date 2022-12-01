Frictional Games Announces Amnesia: The Bunker, A New Sandbox Open-World Horror Game

Frictional Games, the studio behind the Amnesia series and Soma, has revealed Amnesia: The Bunker, a new sandbox open-world horror game.

The Bunker will come to PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, sometime in 2023. Frictional says that The Bunker equips players "with high levels of freedom to impact gameplay, choosing their playstyle as they explore at will this semi-open world." The game has hardly any scripted events, Frictional says, resulting in constant tension by way of an ever-present threat.

Check out the Amnesia: The Bunker reveal trailer below:

"Amnesia: The Bunker will feature a new kind of horror survival adventure that incorporates emergent gameplay and sandbox elements into the mix," a press release reads. "Players will be in total control of their moment-to-moment decisions. Armed with a revolver gun and a noisy dynamo flashlight, players will walk the course of an ill-lighted WW1 bunker on the shoes of a French soldier troubled by his amnesia and hunted by an otherworldly creature.

"Amnesia: The Bunker will test players' cleverness, courage, and ability to keep cool under pressure to make quick problem-solving decisions. There are multiple available solutions to each task, puzzle, and approach to the game's obstacles; it's up to you to decide your moves."

The game features a semi-open world that encourages players to explore and experiment in an effort to overcome the terrors lurking about, Frictional says. Here are some of the game's key features, straight from the developer:

Player choice - emergent gameplay in a sandbox horror survival experience

- emergent gameplay in a sandbox horror survival experience Unscripted environment - objects, threats, and resources, change in every playthrough

- objects, threats, and resources, change in every playthrough Adaptive horrid threats - an ever-present gruesome creature that stalks the player.

- an ever-present gruesome creature that stalks the player. Tactile immersion - all-new levels of interaction with the world through puzzle-solving and tool handling

- all-new levels of interaction with the world through puzzle-solving and tool handling Absorbing yet terrifying tale - experience hell on earth in a fictional appalling story

- experience hell on earth in a fictional appalling story Engrossing atmosphere and tension - enhanced lighting effects and carefully designed sound effects for a real horror experience.

The last Amnesia game released was Amnesia: Rebirth, and you can read our thoughts on it here. Be sure to read Game Informer's Soma review, too, for our thoughts on another of Frictional Games' horror titles.

Are you going to check out Amnesia: The Bunker next year? Let us know in the comments below!