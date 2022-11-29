Overwatch 2 Season 2: New Map, Battle Pass, Holiday Events, And More Revealed

Season 2 of Overwatch 2 will begin next week on December 6 and the season update brings a new hero to the game alongside a new map, battle pass, holiday cosmetics, and much more.

This news comes by way of a new Overwatch 2 Season 2 trailer released today, which you can view below, alongside a new blog post from Blizzard. In the trailer, we get a look at the new tank hero joining the roster, Ramattra, as well as the new Shambali escort map going into the game's regular rotation alongside returning favorites. Plus, we see Junker Queen's new Mythic skin available in the new battle pass as well as a look at some of the holiday skins from upcoming holiday events.

Check out the Season 2 trailer for yourself below:

"With a new season comes a new map pool," Blizzard's blog post reads. "Along with our newest map, Shambali Monastery, players can anticipate the return of a fan-favorite, Rialto, and the most epic place on earth, Blizzard World. We'll be visiting Oasis and Nepal at different times of the day and rotating out Hollywood and Watchpoint: Gibraltar. As a reminder, all off-rotation maps will continue to be available in custom games."

Blizzard says the theme of Season 2 is Greek mythology, which explains why the Mythic skin in the battle pass is Zeus Junker Queen. This skin will include new customizations, weapon models, voice lines, and special effects. A Legendary Poseidon Ramattra skin and a Legendary Hades Pharah skin can be earned in the battle pass as well.

"These heroes and several others will be imbued with awesome god-like powers in our new Battle for Olympus game mode," Blizzard's blog post reads. "This new limited-time event will start on January 5 and last until January 19."

Blizzard is also bringing back two holiday events: Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year. Each event this season, including Battle for Olympus, will have a skin as a reward you can earn by playing and completing challenges, including the Epic Ice Queen Brigitte, Legendary Winged Victory Mercy, and Legendary Kkachi Echo skins. You can also earn Season 2 "goodies" by watching Overwatch 2 streamers on Twitch. There's even a Legendary Ramattra skin up for grabs this season through Twitch viewing, Blizzard says.

Season 2 also brings a few balance changes to Overwatch 2. Blizzard says it is focusing on the lethality of Sojourn's Rail Gun at distance for Season 2 in an effort to encourage players to "make use of Sojourn's high mobility to close the distance for the more devastating right-clicks." Doomfist is receiving "significant changes that better support his role as the team's front line while still maintaining the playstyle core to his Hero identity." Overall, Blizzard says you can expect adjustments for Ana, Bastion, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Mercy, and Symmetra when the Season 2 update is released on December 6.

For additional information about Season 2, such as new "catch up hero challenges," be sure to read Blizzard's full blog post. For more, read Game Informer's Overwatch 2 review.

Are you hopping into Season 2 of Overwatch 2? Let us know in the comments below!