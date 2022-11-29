Latest Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Showcases Peach And Donkey Kong

Nintendo and animation studio Illumination shared the latest trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie today. Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto was on hand to introduce the new trailer; Anya Taylor-Joy (who is playing Princess Peach) and Seth Rogan (who voices Donkey Kong) also shared selfie videos of themselves sharing their contractually obligated excitement about participating in the film.

The trailer showed more of the Mushroom Kingdom and primarily focused on Donkey Kong and Princess Peach. We also heard more from Chris Pratt's Mario, Charlie Day's Luigi, and Jack Black's Bowser (who explicitly refers to Mario as being a human). The trailer shows Mario training, fighting Donkey Kong, driving a kart on a rainbow road, traveling with Peach, and there was also one quick moment where we saw the human world.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrives in theatres on April 7, 2023.