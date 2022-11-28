Starship Troopers: Extermination Is A 12-Player Co-Op FPS Coming Next Year

Developer Offworld Industries, the studio behind Squad, has revealed Starship Troopers: Extermination, a new 12-player cooperative FPS coming to Steam Early Access next year.

Offworld is making Extermination in collaboration with Sony Pictures Consumer Products and in the game, players will engage in squad-based FPS combat to exterminate the arachnid threat fans of the 1997 film will know really well. Those squads will need to work together in order to complete objectives, acquire resources necessary to continue the fight, build and defend a base of operations, and ultimately, escape to the one extraction point as a team.

Check out the Starship Troopers: Extermination reveal trailer for yourself below:

"Starship Troopers: Extermination puts players on the far-off front lines in an all-out assault against the Arachnid menace," a press release for the announcement reads. "Squad up as a Trooper in the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces group within the Mobile Infantry. And get ready to stomp some Bug because no Trooper will ever stand alone as they line up sholder-to-shoulder with their fellow Vanguards – trusty Morita Assault Rifles in hand – to battle against hordes of bloodthirsty insectoid aliens on the hostile surface of the planet Valaka."

Check out these Starship Troopers: Extermination screenshots for a look at what to expect on Valaka:

Here are some Starship Troopers: Extermination key features straight from Offworld:

Cooperative Gameplay - 12 players can team up in squads of four to defend their base, complete objectives, gather resources, and try to kill every Bug in sight.

Three Playable Classes - Choose from Assault, Support, and Defense classes to best suit your playstyle and support the rest of your squad.

Build Defenses - Construct walls, towers, ammo stations, and more using resources acquired from planetside refineries.

Class Progression System - Unlock new weapons, equipment, and perks for each class to become an elite warfighter among the Deep Space Vanguard.

5 Unique Bug Types - At Early Access launch, encounter Drone, Warrior, Gunner, Plasma Grenadier, and Tiger Elite enemy Bugs during planetside missions.

Escalating Infestation Levels - Increasing Bug threat levels during missions bring bigger and more dangerous enemies to the fight.

Large-scale Battles - A massive map with five unique zones, and swarm-based combat with hundreds of enemy Bugs on screen delivers the sense of an overwhelming planetary war.

Ground War - Retake bases and refineries, destroy hives, and complete a variety of side objectives to wrest control of the map away from the Bug menace.

Ping system - Communication is key! The ‘Ping’ system gives players a quick and easy way to call out points of interest, objectives, incoming enemies, and more to teammates.

Extermination joins a growing list of games based on this film, like this year's Starship Troopers – Terran Command on PC. While waiting for Extermination to hit Steam Early Access next year, check out Game Informer's list of the top 10 shooters to play right now.

Are you going to check out Starship Troopers: Extermination next year? Let us know in the comments below!