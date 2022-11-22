Here's How To Play Fortnite's Chapter 3 Finale 'Fracture' Event

Epic Games recently announced that Fornite's Chapter 3 would come to a close in December and now, with under two weeks to go until its end, the studio has released new details about how to participate in the Fracture finale. Plus, the team has a few more goodies for players to earn in the final days of Chapter 3.

Whether you squad up with up to three more players or play solo, the fate of the battle island is in your hands, according to Epic. While it's still unclear exactly what we'll be doing December 3, we do know how to actually participate now.

Joining The Fortnite Fracture Event

Epic Games says Fracture is a one-time only, in-game event that begins on Saturday, December 3 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. Thirty minutes prior to the event's start, a new "Fracture" playlist will go live and you can join this at that time until 1:40 p.m./4:40 p.m. ET – after that, the playlist will be closed.

The Fracture event supports parties of up to four players. If you're not queing into the event with some friends but would like to squad up with someone, you can emote with players during the event to form one. The last thing to note is that replays of the event will not be available so take whatever measures you need to save your gameplay if you're looking to do that.

Epic Games has also announced the Toasty Roast Emote, its ode to Chapter 3.

"To commemorate the beginning of the end, everyone who logs into Fortnite from December 2, 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET, to December 4 at 11:45 p.m. PT/2:45 a.m. ET, will receive the Toasty Roast Emote. "

Chapter 3's not quite over yet – Avian Ambush Week is now live and runs through November 29. Loot-holding chickens will be multiplied, taking over the surrounding wildlife, according to Epic. You can complete chicken-themed quests for XP as well as bonus goals that will give you level up tokens.

"After Avian Ambush Week, Bargain Bin Week will begin," a blog post reads. "From 9 a.m. ET on November 29 to 3 p.m. on December 3, character goods and services will be deeply discounted, giving you more for your bars. As with Avian Ambush Week, complete special quests for XP, plus bonus goals for Level Up Tokens."

In the leadup to Chapter 3's finale, be sure to wrap up any loose ends you might have including open quests, the Season 4 battle pass, and more.

Are you jumping into the Fortnite Chapter 3 Fracture finale event? Let us know in the comments below!