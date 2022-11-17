Trinity Fusion Is A Promising Upcoming Futuristic Action-Roguelite And Its First Beta Begins Today

Trinity Fusion is an upcoming futuristic sci-fi action-roguelite that looks great, and its first closed beta begins today.

Developer Angry Mob Games announced today that you can sign up for the beta right now, which will run through November 24. If you don't make it into this round of playtesting, don't worry – you might get an invite to access the second closed beta beginning December 6. It will run until December 13. Before signing up, though, check out the Trinity Fusion reveal trailer below:

As you can see, Trinity Fusion looks like a fun and stylish take on the ever-growing roguelite genre, bringing some Strider vibes with a dash of Trine in there too.

"Set across three shattered versions of the game's world, Trinity Fusion casts players in the role of the Hitchhiker, a cross-dimensional traveler physically linked to her three parallel selves," a press release about the game reads. "In order to forestall the total destruction of the multiverse, she must band together with her alternate identities to fuse together their different realities and keep their timelines from collapsing in on one another.

"Each of the three realities comes not only with its own unique challenges, but also a unique version of the Hitchhiker, complete with her own weapons and abilities. Deploy equipment that afflicts enemies with status effects, deal heavy bursts of damage at a distance with ranged weapons, or brawl up close with blades and hammers – each style of attack brings you closer to reversing the doom of the multiverse."

Here are some additional Trinity Fusion highlights from Angry Mob Games:

A Journey Through the Multiverse - Fight through a combination of procedurally-generated levels and hand-crafted stages and arenas that will put your skills to the test. The 3D graphics and dark sci-fi aesthetic combine to create an engrossing world of hostile opponents and decayed futurescapes.

High-Intensity Combat - Utilize sophisticated weapon designs and attack systems that leverage Angry Mob Games’ previous experience in the fighting-game genre. You’ll slide, dash and dodge between enemy attacks and strike back with an arsenal of satisfying special weapons and abilities.

Three Heroines, Three Universes - Each of the Hitchhiker’s parallel selves has her own world with multiple biomes to explore. Travel through a universe of desolate wastes and caverns roamed by mutant creatures, escape the endless forges and laboratories of a world ruled by machines, and survive the dangerous sky cities of a post-human society.

Continuous Progression - Unlock permanent upgrades in the Hub and discover new starting points for your run as you reclaim major locations in each universe. Finding yourself getting stuck in one area? Start your next run in a different reality!

You can sign up for the Trinity Fusion closed betas here.