New Splinter Cell Remake Concept Art And Details Revealed In Anniversary Video

Ubisoft celebrated Spinter Cell’s 20th anniversary by releasing a new video reflecting on the series and discussing its upcoming remake. The video revealed some details on the project’s status as well as some early images.

The Splinter Cell remake was first announced last December, but we’ve known very little about it other than it’s being rebuilt from scratch in Snowdrop Engine (used to make The Division, Mario + Rabbids games). In the video, the team states the experience will be identical to the 2002 title but it wants to implement improvements and features introduced in later Splinter Cell titles as well as smooth some rough edges. For example, the team wants to give players more opportunities to de-escalate situations when things go awry instead of getting an instant Game Over.

The dev team also shares that the project is still in the early prototyping phase. As such, the studio will be going dark “for a while” to focus on making the game, so it will likely be a good while before we hear anything substantial about the remake again. In the meantime, you can take a look at the gallery of new concept images shared during the presentation below.

Splinter Cell doesn’t have a release window or announced platforms. This remake is only one of many on the horizon, and you can keep up with all of them by checking our big list of upcoming video game remakes.