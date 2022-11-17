Dead Island 2 Delayed To April
Dead Island 2 has been delayed to April.
Originally due out on February 3, this upcoming zombie romp will now hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PC on April 28. It's a delay of roughly 12 weeks, which isn't too much longer considering fans have been waiting close to a decade for this sequel. As for why developer Dambuster Studios and publisher Deep Silver have delayed Dead Island 2, the team wants more time to ensure the game is the best it can be at launch.
Here's the full statement on the delay:
While waiting to learn more about the game next month, watch the Dead Island 2 re-reveal trailer from earlier this summer and then watch our exclusive interview with the devs about the game's procedurally generated gore system.
