Dead Island 2 Delayed To April

Dead Island 2 has been delayed to April.

Originally due out on February 3, this upcoming zombie romp will now hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PC on April 28. It's a delay of roughly 12 weeks, which isn't too much longer considering fans have been waiting close to a decade for this sequel. As for why developer Dambuster Studios and publisher Deep Silver have delayed Dead Island 2, the team wants more time to ensure the game is the best it can be at launch.

Here's the full statement on the delay:

"We have some important news ot share, so let's rip that band aid off straight away. We are delaying Dead Island 2 – the new release date will be April 28, 2023. The irony of delaying Dead Island is not lost on us, and we are as disappointed as you undoubtedly are. The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now: we're going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch a game we're proud to launch. For those of you who've been waiting for years, thank you for hanging in there with us.

"In the meantime, we will be releasing an exciting new trailer and gameplay at the Dead Island 2 showcase which will premiere on December 6 on our Twitch and YouTube channels as well as on the Dead Island website."

