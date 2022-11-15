Prepare For Pokémon Scarlet And Violet With This New Overview Trailer

Nintendo and Game Freak have released an overview trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, showcasing more than five minutes of new footage.

Hot on the heels of the official release of Pokémon's ninth gen this Friday, this overview trailer will get you prepared for your upcoming journey through Paldea. Veteran trainers will recognize a lot of what the trailer is breaking down, like how your journey begins by picking a starter, but this overview trailer also breaks down a lot of the new things happening in these games. This includes the fact that you can tackle the gyms in any order, freely explore Paldea, and infiltrate the Team Star bases scattered around the region.

Check out the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet overview trailer for yourself below:

As you can see, this trailer is packed with lots of new looks at characters we'll meet in Paldea, new Pokémon to catch and party up with, and more.

For more about the game, read Game Informer's hands-on preview with Pokémon Scarlet or watch our video about it here. Check out these new details about the first Tera Raid battle, an early-purchase Pikachu, and more after that and then read about Greavard, a new ghost-type dog in the games.

Are you picking up Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet this Friday? Let us know and why in the comments below!