Control 2 In ‘Concept Stage’ As Remedy Announces Development Deal With 505 Games

Remedy Entertainment has announced a new deal with publisher 505 Games to co-develop and market Control 2. The news also provided insight into the sequel's development status.

According to a press release, Control 2 (once known as Codename Heron) is currently in the concept phase, being built in Remedy’s proprietary Northlight engine. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Remedy will publish the PC version while 505 will handle the game’s console releases. Control 2 has no release window, but Remedy did release a piece of concept art, posted below.

The press release also states that Control 2’s development budget initially sat at 50 million euros. Remedy and 505 will equally split marketing and development costs, as well as revenue generated by its release. Remedy retains full ownership of the Control IP, however. The presss release also reveals that the first Control has sold over 3 million copies since launching in 2019.

“We are excited to deepen our cooperation with Remedy and continue the success story of Control together,” say Rami and Raffi Galante, co-CEOs of Digital Bros Group/505 Games. “... Control is the biggest investment 505 Games has ever made, so it has a special place in our hearts. We are grateful to the whole player community that has made Control such a long-lasting and loved game, and are even more excited to bring out Control 2.”

This announcement was first teased last June, when Remedy and 505 revealed plans for new triple-A Control experiences. That same update revealed an upcoming multiplayer spin-off title known as Project Condor. Earlier this year, Remedy also struck a deal with Rockstar to develop remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2.