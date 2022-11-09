Everything Shown During Nintendo’s November 2022 Indie World Showcase

Here’s a quick list of games that had smaller appearances. Some are existing indies making their way to Switch, while others received release windows for the first time.

A Little to the Left - This cozy puzzler features over 70 organization puzzles all about tidying up spaces with visual and logic puzzles. It’s out now on PC (read our positive review here), and it comes to Switch … later today!

Blanc - A fawn and a fox join forces in this black and white co-op adventure on February 14.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly - Brew another cup in this visual novel sequel sometime next Spring.

Curse of the Sea Rats - The hand-drawn action “Ratoidvania” plunders Switch in early 2023.

Desta: The Memories Between - this emotionally charged turn-based dodgeball adventure by the maker of Monument Valley heads to Switch early next year after releasing for mobile devices via Netflix earlier this year.

Dordogne - This French watercolor painted time-traveling journey of grief and reflection lands next Spring.

Have a Nice Death - The grim reaper action roguelite, currently playable in Steam Early Access, is coming to Switch on March 22.

Inscryption - One of 2021’s most acclaimed and mysterious titles finally deals a new hand on Switch on December 1.

Rogue Legacy 2 - The roguelike sequel is coming to Switch later today and includes the Fabled Heroes update.

Storyteller - Mix and match characters and props to build your own fairytales in this unique puzzle game on March 23.

Venba - A strikingly colorful narrative cooking game about an Indian family’s immigration to Canada serves up an emotional story in Spring 2023.

Wobbledogs Console Edition - This bizarre 3D pet simulator arrived in March and will bring its physics-based sandbox to Switch next year.

World of Horror - Currrently in PC Early Access, this turn-based roguelite draws influence from the works of Junji Ito and H.P. Lovecraft. It heads to Switch next summer.

WrestleQuest - Oh yeah! This pro wrestling and JRPG-inspired adventure steps into the ring sometime next May.