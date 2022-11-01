There's a lot going on in Fortnite this week ranging from a new Ralph Lauren "Polo" collaboration to a Pickle Rick back bling you can earn to the return of Skywalker Week in Epic Games' popular battle royale. With so much happening this week in the game, we decided to group it all together here for your easy viewing.

Here's everything going on in Fortnite this week:

Let's take it from the top.

Ralph Lauren's Polo x Fortnite

A new collaboration is live in Fortnite with Ralph Lauren's Polo, inspired by the designer's 1992 Stadium collection which "infused the worlds of auto-racing and aviation." You can rock this look in-game thanks to the new Polo Stadium Collection Set, which includes new outfits, back blings, and more. It's available starting Saturday, November 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through the gallery below to check out the outfits, accessories, and more that you can get in Fortnite starting this upcoming weekend:

Pickle Rick

Fortnite has Morty Smith, his sister Summer Smith, Rick Sanchez, and even others like Mr. Meeseeks, but now, finally, Pickle Rick has entered the game. Unlike the skins just mentioned, Pickle Rick is not a skin but rather a back bling that can be earned through playing the game.

Post-Fortnitemares Horde Rush Quests have arrived and each quest you complete earns you Horde Rush Quest XP. Complete eight of these quests and you'll unlock the Pickle Rick back bling.

Skywalker Week

Skywalker Week has returned to Fortnite and you can pick up the Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo outfits in the Item Shop right now. You can also open Imperial Chests to find Luke's blue lightsaber from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope and Luke's green lightsaber from Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. These lightsabers can also be found on the ground and in regular chests.

Darth Vader and his lightsaber have been unvaulted, too, so if you defeat Vader on the island, you can use his lightsaber to "block incoming fire and throw it boomerang-style at enemies," according to Epic Games. With the return of all of this comes the return of the E-11 Blaster Rifle alongside the Junk Rift item. The Pulse Rifle is back as well.

Here's a look at the Star Wars outfits you can purchase in Fortnite right now:

And that's everything happening in Fortnite this week, or at least, that's everything that's happened so far!

Are you hopping into Fortnite this week to pick any of this up? Let us know in the comments below!